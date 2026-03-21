/‘Modi biggest infiltrator, those who target Bengal will go to hell,’ says Mamata at Eid event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ramped up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and called him the “biggest infiltrator” while warning that those targeting her state would “go to hell”. Mamata alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was part of a larger effort to influence next month's elections in Bengal.

Addressing worshippers after Eid prayers at Kolkata’s Red Road, the CM described the upcoming assembly elections as a battle to protect democratic rights and Bengal’s plural social fabric.

“We will not allow Modi ji and the BJP to take away your voting rights. We will fight till the end,” Banerjee said and told the gathering that she had approached courts from Kolkata to Delhi to challenge the process.

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“Those who target Bengal will go to hell. PM Modi and his government are the biggest infiltrators,” Mamata said.

Illegal immigration has emerged as a hot issue ahead of the Bengal elections, with both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that large-scale infiltration has altered the demography of Bengal.

Banerjee used the occasion to highlight her party’s campaign narrative that the BJP was trying to influence the electoral process.

The BJP leaders accuse the TMC government of encouraging infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh to consolidate its minority vote bank.

‘Those targeting Bengal, trying to divide people should go to hell’

“Those who are targeting Bengal and trying to divide people should go to hell,” she said, drawing loud cheers.

“Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians -- everyone lives together in Bengal. We will not allow anyone to break this unity,” Banerjee said.

The TMC is seeking a fourth consecutive term in power, while the BJP is attempting to expand its footprint in the state.

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The Muslim electorate, estimated to constitute nearly 30 per cent of Bengal's population, has historically played a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes in several districts across the state.

‘Lowering the dignity of constitutional offices,’ alleges BJP

The BJP reacted sharply to Banerjee’s remarks, accusing her of lowering the dignity of constitutional offices.

“Anyone who calls the prime minister of the country an infiltrator does not deserve to hold a constitutional post. I think she has lost her mind, she should visit Ranchi immediately,” said BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The party also rejected the allegations on voter roll revision and said the exercise was being conducted by the EC to remove duplicate and ineligible names.

Bengal assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.