/‘Shipping lanes must remain open’: PM Modi speaks to Iran president, condemns attacks on critical infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (March 21) and conveyed Nowruz greetings, wishing for "peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia." The talk marks the second conversation between the two leaders since the start of the war on February 28. The Prime Minister also condemned attacks on critical infrastructure and hailed Tehran's support for the safety of Indian nationals in Iran.

"Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," PM Modi posted on X.

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He also highlighted the importance of maritime security, particularly commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating India's stance on safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping routes remain open and secure amid the tensions.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure," the PM wrote in his post.

India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts since the start of the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran's top leadership and key nuclear and strategic facilities across the country, leading to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the opening day of operations.

In retaliation, Iran struck US bases across the Gulf region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for the shipment of 20 per cent of the global oil supply and over 50 per cent of India's energy requirements.

The disruption of key maritime routes has heightened concern in New Delhi, with over 20 Indian vessels currently stuck in the Persian Gulf as movement through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely affected.

Amid these challenges, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers , Shivalik and Nanda Devi, managed a rare and successful passage through the strait last week, transporting 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG.

Earlier this month, PM Modi held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where he raised alarm over the deteriorating regional situation. He underlined concerns about rising tensions, civilian casualties, and damage to critical infrastructure.