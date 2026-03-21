/‘Loyal friend, reliable partner’: Putin reaffirms Russia’s support for Iran in Nowruz message

Amid the escalating war in West Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (March 21) described Moscow as a "loyal friend and reliable partner" of Tehran in his Nowruz message to Iran's leaders and people.

“Nowruz greetings were sent to the Iranian leaders: Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Vladimir Putin wished the Iranian people strength in overcoming these severe trials and emphasised that during this difficult time, Moscow remained a loyal friend and reliable partner of Tehran.”

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Russia, a long-time ally of Iran, has condemned the US-Israeli strikes on the country. Several media reports suggested that Moscow is helping Tehran by providing critical intelligence to monitor the positions of US and Israeli forces and assets, enabling the Islamic Republic to conduct precise retaliatory strikes.

On March 13, Trump confirmed on Fox News Radio that Vladimir Putin might be assisting Iran “a little bit,” framing it as a predictable response to US support for Ukraine.

The war in West Asia entered its third week, as Iran remains defiant despite both Israel and the United States claiming they have significantly destroyed Tehran's capability to launch and manufacture missiles and drones in sustained strikes that began on February 28.

In a surprise move, Tehran on Saturday attempted a high-stakes long-range strike against the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, which is approximately 4,000 km away from Iran. This move is considered a major escalation in the ongoing war, as the base was previously thought to be well beyond the reach of Iran's conventional missile arsenal.

However, the US and Israel have been successful in killing top Iranian leadership, including this week's decapitation strikes, which killed several key figures such as powerful security chief Ali Larijani, Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib, and IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signalled a potential shift in the three-week-old conflict with Iran, suggesting that the United States is nearing the end of its primary military objectives.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)