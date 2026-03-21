/‘Iran’s farthest strike yet’: Why US base at Diego Garcia is in focus — How Tehran attempted a 4,000 km attack?

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago. Reportedly, one missile failed during flight, while a US warship launched an SM-3 interceptor at the second. It remains unclear whether the interception was successful, and the timing of the launch was not specified. Diego Garcia is a key strategic facility jointly operated by the United States and the United Kingdom. It supports long-range bombers, surveillance aircraft and naval logistics across the Indian Ocean.