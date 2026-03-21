The United Kingdom condemned Iran for firing missiles targeting the joint US-UK base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, calling the attack ‘reckless’ and a ‘threat to British interests and allies.' The UK's Ministry of Defence issued a statement on Saturday, saying, “Iran’s reckless attacks, lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies.”

“RAF jets and other UK military assets are continuing to defend our people and personnel in the region. This government has given permission to the US to use British bases for specific and limited defensive operations,” it said.

Also Read: UK approves US use of its bases for strikes on Iranian sites targeting Strait of Hormuz

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The UK on Friday night gave the green light to the US for using British bases for striking Iranian missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. While giving nod to US forces for striking Iran’s missile sites that target ships in the Strait of Hormuz through which 20 per cent of the world’s energy transits, Downing Street said the action would still amount to “collective self-defence”, and insisted it would not mean the UK was drawn into the ongoing conflict.

The UK has not directly participated in US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, has soared during the fighting and is at about $106 per barrel, up from roughly $70 before the war.

‘Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger,’ warns Iran

Iran had reacted angrily to the British announcement, and its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Tehran would “exercise its right to self-defence”.

Araghchi said in a post on X that the “vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran. Ignoring his own People, Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defence.”

Iran had fired two ballistic missiles at the US-UK Diego Garcia military base. One of the missiles was shot down by a US warship, while the other failed in flight, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing multiple officials.

The intermediate-range ballistic missiles were fired at the facility—a key airfield for the US’ heavy bomber fleet in the Indian Ocean, which is around 2,370 miles (roughly 4,000 kilometres) from Iran’s coast.

Though Iran’s missile strike on the US-UK base failed, it drew attention to the reach of Tehran’s missile programme, as Diego Garcia lies roughly 4,000 kilometres from Iran—about double the publicly stated limit of its ballistic missile range.

Oppn calls for vote in parliament against use of UK bases in Iran war

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described PM Starmer’s latest move as the “mother of all U-turns” in a post on X, while the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party said granting further permission for the US to use British bases must first have a parliamentary vote.

Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell, as well as the Greens and the Lib Dems, called for a vote in parliament against the use of UK bases in the Iran war.

President Donald Trump has been piling pressure on NATO allies and even called them “cowards” for refusing to send warships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.