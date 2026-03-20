/Trump mulling Kharg Island takeover to force Iran to open Strait of Hormuz: Report

The Donald Trump administration is considering options of occupying Iran’s Kharg Island or imposing a blockade on it to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reported US media outlet Axios, citing four sources with knowledge of the issue. President Trump is said to be mulling the plan as he aims to break Iran’s chokehold on shipping through the strait, almost completely halting the oil supplies, due to which global energy prices have been surging.

However, the operation to take over Kharg Island, which is 15 miles offshore and processes 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, can prove to be very risky and put US troops directly in the line of fire.

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‘The president is going to do what’s right’

“He (President Trump) wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made,” a senior administration official told Axios.

“We’ve always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump. I know this is a fixation in the media, and I get the politics, but the president is going to do what’s right,” said a second senior official, adding that no decision has been made.

The US military would like to launch the takeover operation only after it succeeds in degrading Iran’s military capacity around the Strait of Hormuz further.

“We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island, and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations,” said a source with knowledge of the White House planning.

‘White House and Pentagon considering sending more troops’

If the operation gets an approval, more troops would be required, and the movement of three different Marine units to the region seems to be in consonance with the plan. The White House and the Pentagon are considering sending even more troops soon, a US official said.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said closing the strait was an act of desperation by Iran, and added that Trump has “mountains of plans” for that contingency.

Nevertheless, there is a chance of the plan not resulting in the desired result if Tehran still refuses to buckle, even though Kharg Island is critical to Iran’s oil industry, and hence putting US troops at an unnecessary degree of risk will not be a wise step.

The other options for opening Strait of Hormuz

The other option is that the US continues its attacks to degrade Iran’s capabilities for around two more weeks and then sends destroyers and aircraft to escort tankers, eliminating the need for an invasion.

Also Read: Iran may impose toll and taxes on ships passing through Strait of Hormuz

Last Friday, the US military conducted massive airstrikes on dozens of military targets on Kharg Island.

The strike is being seen as a preparatory step to degrade Iran’s military capabilities on the island and lay the groundwork for a potential ground operation.

Yet another option under consideration is to impose a naval blockade and prevent tankers from reaching the island.

One source said the Pentagon has even consulted its lawyers for opinions on the legality of such potential moves.