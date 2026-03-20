/Iran confirms IRGC spokesperson Brig Gen Ali Mohammad Naeini killed in US-Israeli airstrikes

In the latest attack on Iran,Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, was killed, as announced by Iranian state TV on Friday (Mar 20). The news broke shortly after news agency Fars quoted him saying that the country'smissile production continues despite the war with Israel and the US.

"Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production," Naeini was quoted by the Fars news agency.

The IRGC spokesperson is yet another high-profile killing in what looks like US and Israel's move to decapitate the Iranian regime. On Wednesday (Mar 18), the IDF confirmed the killing of Esmaeil Khatib, Minister of Intelligence. The Israeli military in a post wrote, “Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest & killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis & Americans around the world. Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023). The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens.”