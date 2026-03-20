/‘Security must be taken away’: Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns ‘enemies’ after Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib’s killing

Iran’s new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday (Mar 20) called for the “security” to be taken away from the “enemies” after the killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib. In a message addressed to the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Khamenei offered his condolences to him and the family of Esmail Khatib.

“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,” Khamenei said. “Honourable President, Mr. Pezeshkian, may your protection and honour be everlasting.”

“After greetings and peace; hereby, I offer my congratulations and condolences to you, the esteemed government board, your colleagues in the Ministry of Intelligence, and especially to the family of the late, hardworking, and anonymous veteran minister of intelligence, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib, may God’s mercy be upon him,” he said.

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He continued, “Undoubtedly, his absence must be compensated by the intensified efforts of other officials and staff of this sensitive ministry, and security must be taken away from internal and external enemies and granted to all compatriots. I pray to Almighty God for your longevity, the continuation of your colleagues, and the elevation of the rank of that dear martyr.”

On Wednesday (Mar 20), Pezeshkian confirmed that Khatib had been killed, describing the strike as a “cowardly assassination”. Israel claimed responsibility for the overnight airstrike in Tehran that killed him.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Khatib had been “eliminated” in a strike carried out late Tuesday. He emphasised that Israel’s military had been given sweeping authority to act against high-ranking Iranian officials considered threats.