/‘Attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure unacceptable, need to cease,’ says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that India condemns the attacks on the energy infrastructure sites in the Gulf region and demands an immediate “need to cease” the strikes. Responding to media queries on the attacks targeting energy infrastructure, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region.”

“Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease,” he added.

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On the raging conflict in West Asia, which entered its 20th day on Thursday, Jaiswal said, “We’ve called for restraint. We’ve called for de-escalation. We’ve called for dialogue and diplomacy so that there can be an early end to this particular conflict.”

Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Sultan of Oman, the President of France, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, and the Finnish President.

“We have been talking to all sides. Global leaders have been engaging with each other. Our Prime Minister has been speaking with them, emphasising how we view the situation, what our priorities are, and how we should move forward.”

‘Pakistan has a history of clandestine nuclear activities’

On being asked about US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard including Pakistan with Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran as the most significant nuclear threats to the United States, Jaiswal said, “As far as Pakistan is concerned, it has a history of clandestine nuclear activities. Such statements once again make it evident what kind of record it has in this regard.”

Referring to Pakistan’s strike on Afghanistan that killed about 400 people, the MEA spokesperson said, “We have seen strikes from Pakistan into Afghanistan. We have condemned these strikes because they have targeted civilian infrastructure and caused a lot of misery to people. We once again unequivocally condemn these barbaric strikes from Pakistan into Afghanistan. Obviously, this vitiates the atmosphere in the region. It is not helpful at all.”

‘We are prioritising LPG domestic consumers first’

On energy supply, the MEA spokesperson said that energy shipping routes have been impacted and the supply of LPG is a matter of concern. “We are prioritising domestic consumption and domestic consumers first. Their needs will be taken care of, and then we will decide how to manage LPG supply to commercial establishments.”

On energy supply requests from neighbouring countries, Jaiswal said, “We have received requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and some other countries. India has been supplying diesel to Bangladesh since 2007 through various modes of transportation. We are continuing to assist Bangladesh and our other neighbours even now. This is being done while factoring in our own requirements, refining capacity, and diesel availability.”

In his reply to a query on the status of Chabahar project, Jaiswal said, “The US side has given a guidance extending the conditional sanctions waiver for Chabahar port until 26th of April, 2026. The government remains engaged with all concerned in order to address the implications of these developments.”

‘Testing time not just for us, but entire global community’

At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation has been a testing time not just for the country, but the entire global community. He added, “We continue to remain in touch with concerned countries to ensure our energy security needs are met.”