/Air India suspends all flights to New York, Newark due to severe winter storm

Air India has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from New York and Newark on Monday (February 23), in response to a severe winter storm predicted to impact the northeastern United States. The airline issued a statement warning passengers that the storm, which is expected to bring heavy snow and extreme weather conditions, will likely cause significant disruptions to flight schedules.

The forecast predicts that the storm will affect New York, New Jersey, and the broader US East Coast on February 22 and 23. The airline’s decision comes as weather experts are predicting up to 2 feet (61 cm) of snow in several areas, including New York City and parts of New Jersey. The snow will be accompanied by strong winds, making travel across the region nearly impossible. In light of the storm's intensity, Air India has made the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew a top priority. The airline has assured affected travelers that its dedicated teams will be available to assist with rebooking and other services.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Super Bomb’ winter storm strikes New York, New Jersey

The US National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of the East Coast, from Maryland to Massachusetts. Cities such as New York City, Long Island, and Boston are expected to experience near-impossible travel conditions. Officials warned that the storm could intensify rapidly, with winds reaching dangerous levels and potentially causing massive power outages.