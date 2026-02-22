/WATCH | PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath flag off Namo Bharat RRTS and Meerut metro; project will enhance regional connectivity

On Sunday (February 22), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Meerut Metro. The project is designed to improve connectivity between Delhi and Meerut, making it easier for people from nearby districts to access the national capital. PM Modi officially flagged off the project at the Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

Watch PM Modi flagging off Namo Bharat RRTS, Meerut metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then took a ride on the newly inaugurated Meerut Metro, traveling to the Meerut South station. Following this, he is set to inaugurate and dedicate several development projects in the region, worth approximately ₹12,930 crore.

Details about Namo Bharat RRTS, Meerut Metro project

The Namo Bharat RRTS and the Meerut Metro project, developed at a total cost of ₹30,274 crore, spans approximately 82.15 km. This includes nearly 70 km of elevated track and 12 km of underground track. Earlier, rapid rail services operated only between Ashok Vihar and Meerut South. With the latest inauguration, trains will now run from Modipuram to Sarai Kale Khan, covering the entire 82-km route in just 55 minutes. The fare for the full journey is set at ₹213, with a per-kilometer charge of ₹2.60. The event also marks the introduction of metro rail services in Meerut, a significant milestone in the city’s urban transport modernisation.