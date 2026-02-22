Delhi Police on Sunday (Feb 22) arrested eight suspects for planning a terror plot linked with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, and Bangladeshi terrorist organisations. Six of the individuals were nabbed in Tamil Nadu, one of whom is a Bangladeshi citizen. Police seized dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from them. All the accused are being brought to Delhi by train, and an investigation is underway. Two others were apprehended in West Bengal.

According to the police, the six suspects from Tamil Nadu have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal. The arrests were made after intelligence reports and a special team’s investigation. The probe revealed that the suspects used fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities and worked in the Tiruppur garment industry.

“They were posting content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. Two accused were arrested from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area. They were working in the garment industry by concealing their identities using fake Aadhaar cards. Eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards were recovered during the operation,” Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI.

Delhi Police added that the accused are suspected of aiding terrorists and conducting a recce of several cities. They allegedly also put up anti-national posters in Delhi.

Delhi on alert

The arrests come a day after an intelligence alert was issued in the national capital, warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with reports suggesting terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area. The intelligence inputs indicated that key religious places, including those near the Red Fort and parts of Chandini Chowk, are on the target list of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to an ANI report, citing intelligence sources, the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a temple in the Chandni Chowk. The report further added that the outfit is seeking revenge following a blast in an Islamabad mosque on February 6 and may be planning a major attack in India.

The report added that prominent temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba, suggesting that places of worship remain on the terror group’s radar.