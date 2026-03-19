/Gujarat to rebuild hostel at AI-171 crash site, capacity to triple

The Gujarat government has announced plans to build a new, expanded hostel at the site of the devastating Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, marking a significant step toward recovery and reconstruction months after the tragedy.



The crash, which occurred on June 12, 2025, involved a Boeing 787 operated by Air India. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft went down and struck the hostel and canteen complex of B.J. Medical College, leading to widespread destruction and the loss of around 260 lives, including passengers and people on the ground.



In response, authorities have decided to demolish the damaged structures and construct a modern hostel facility in their place. The new building is planned to accommodate 292 students—nearly triple the capacity of the previous hostel, which housed about 100 residents.

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Officials say the design will focus on improved safety standards, better infrastructure, and increased capacity to meet the growing needs of medical students.



The total project cost is estimated at Rs 103 crore. Of this, Rs 53 crore will be funded by the Tata Group, which owns Air India, while the remaining amount will be borne by the state government. This joint effort is being seen as both a rebuilding initiative and a gesture of responsibility following the disaster.