/‘They say I’m what?’ Netanyahu mocks rumours of his death, posts video from coffee shop

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video message from a coffee café on Sunday evening, dismissing rumours circulating online that he had been killed in an Iranian strike and mocking the claims.

Rumours spread like a fire across social media after conspiracy theories alleged that the Israeli PM had died and that a recent televised appearance was generated using artificial intelligence. Netanyahu responded directly to the rumours by posting a new video message to confirm that he is alive and continuing to perform his duties.

Netanyahu also showed both his hands in the message after one widely circulated video allegedly showed six fingers on one of his hands, fuelling rumors that the video was fake.

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In the video message posted on X, Netanyahu is seen ordering coffee and joking about the rumours. Referring to the false reports about his death, he quipped, “I am dead for coffee,” using a common Hebrew expression that means loving something very much.

“I love my nation to death,” he added, praising how Israelis have conducted themselves during the ongoing crisis.

PM laughs off six-finger AI video row

Netanyahu also responded to another viral claim suggesting that a televised press conference addressed by him earlier in the week was generated using artificial intelligence. One video that allegedly showed six fingers on his one hand went viral, fuelling speculation that it was an AI-generated video and did not feature Netanyahu in reality.

In his video message, the Israeli PM briefly held up both his hands, one by one, toward the camera to show that he had ten fingers.

Earlier on Saturday, the office of Benjamin Netanyahu also dismissed the viral social media claims. “These are fake news; the prime minister is fine,” his office said.

IRGC vows to pursue and kill Netanyahu

Tehran, meanwhile, issued a fresh threat against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. Iran’s state news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), said in a post on X that the country’s powerful military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had vowed to hunt down Netanyahu. “IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alive,” IRNA wrote.

The threat came as Iran continued retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region. Israeli forces and the US also carried out strikes on Iranian targets.