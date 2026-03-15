/'War with US, Israel will only end when...': Iranian FM lays out conditions for halting strikes

After both the United States and Iranian leadership publicly dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire, signalling further escalation in the West Asia conflict, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi laid out conditions for ending the war, stating that Tehran needs to be certain it will not restart and that reparations will be paid for the damage caused.

"This war will end when we are certain it will not be repeated and that reparations will be paid. We experienced this last year: Israel attacked, then the United States... they regrouped and attacked us again," Araghchi told Arabic-language news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, referring to Iran's war with Israel and the US in June 2025.

Araghchi said that Iran has ample evidence that United States military bases in West Asia have been used to target the Islamic Republic during the ongoing conflict.

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"We have ample evidence of this: satellite imagery and electronic surveillance demonstrate that US bases in this region are being used for attacks," Araghchi said in an interview published on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi described Tehran's strikes on targets across the region as "defensive actions" and clarified that Iran's strikes on US bases in Gulf nations should not be considered attacks on those countries.

"Iran's defensive actions are exclusively targeted at the military bases and facilities of the aggressors in the region and should in no way be construed as an attack by Iran on the countries of the region," he said in a statement.

He also urged other countries and regional neighbours to refrain from any action that could widen the scope of the war with the United States and Israel after President Donald Trump called on multiple countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, to send warships to the area "so that the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be a threat by a nation that has totally decapitated."

On Friday, the US military launched a massive attack on Kharg Island, Iran's critical oil export hub, to push Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The war in West Asia entered its third week after joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28 targeted the top leadership of Iran, assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the opening day of the military campaign.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases across the region. It also announced the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipping. This led to a sharp rise in energy prices, with crude crossing $100 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting domestic and international pressure as the conflict in West Asia triggered a global energy shock. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to commercial traffic and crude oil prices surging by more than 40% since the start of the war, the administration is racing to implement emergency measures to stabilise the market.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)