/Cocaine bust at Hyderabad farmhouse: Sitting MP and ex-MLA test positive for drugs

Shocking revelations have emerged following a high-profile drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad, Hyderabad, leading to the detention of several political figures and businessmen who tested positive for narcotics. Six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP from Eluru Putta Mahesh Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a police raid in Rangareddy district, officials said on Sunday (March 15).

On Saturday night, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), in coordination with Telangana Police, raided a farmhouse owned by former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy after receiving information about a gathering being held at the farmhouse without prior permission.

According to EAGLE Force SP R Giridhar, the police conducted a raid on a specific farmhouse where they found that one person was using a weapon.

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"When we entered the farmhouse, our officers heard some sounds. They immediately rushed to the scene and captured the person who was holding a pistol," he said as quoted by ANI.

Giridhar added that another individual was found carrying an empty round. The police detained all 11 people present at the scene and took blood samples for drug tests, resulting in six individuals testing positive for narcotics.

"Officers took all 11 people into custody immediately. They conducted a drug test on them, and five of them tested positive. We completed all the procedural formalities, and they were taken to the hospital for blood sample testing," he said.

Putta Mahesh Kumar initially tested negative in a urine test but tested positive after a subsequent blood sample analysis.

The preliminary investigation revealed that some individuals present at the party were public representatives.

"While conducting the test, we gathered information and came to know that one person is an ex-MLA and another is a sitting MP. Putta Mahesh tested positive in the blood sample testing. We will produce them before the court," Giridhar said.

Police recovered approximately 2 grams of cocaine and the firearm used during the incident.