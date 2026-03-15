Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Sunday dismissed US media reports that Israel had told the United States that it is running “critically low” on missile interceptors. Saar also refuted reports of Israel being in any talks with Lebanon on war. “The answer is no,” Saar told reporters on a visit to a site in northern Israel damaged by an Iranian missile attack when being asked about a US media outlet Semafor report claiming that Israel is running “critically low” on missile interceptors. He also denied reports that Israel could soon hold direct peace talks with Lebanon.

Saar said that Israel sees “eye-to-eye” with the US and that their objective is to “remove the existential threats from Iran for the long term.”

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“We don’t want to go every year to another war,” he added.

Saar was speaking from a Bedouin Arab town in northern Israel near ⁠an Israeli Air Force base where homes were damaged in an Iranian missile attack last week.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper had reported on Saturday that Israel and Lebanon were expected to hold ⁠direct talks in the coming days.

Both reports cited unnamed sources.

Reports indicate that Iran has been using some missiles with cluster munitions, which complicates interception efforts and accelerates the depletion of Israel’s interceptor stockpile.

The same report added, citing an official, that the US is not facing any such shortages and retains significant interceptor reserves. The comment comes amid growing concern that a prolonged war with Iran could rapidly drain missile defence supplies.

Lebanon got entangled in the war on March 2 when Hezbollah opened fire at Israel, saying it aimed to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel responded strongly, and its offensive so far has killed more than 850 people in Lebanon.

An Israeli official told Reuters on Friday that the campaign against Hezbollah would be intensified and is likely to continue even after strikes on Iran end.

Lebanon and Israel have formally been in a state of war since Israel’s establishment in 1948. Critics describe the Hezbollah as a state within the state since Iran’s Revolutionary Guards formed it in 1982.