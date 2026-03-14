/War with Iran entering ‘decisive phase,’ says Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the war with Iran was entering a “decisive phase” and lauded the US strikes on the military targets on Kharg Island oil export hub. “The global and regional struggle against Iran, led by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is escalating and entering the decisive phase that will continue as long as necessary,” Katz told military top brass in a televised statement as the war entered its third week.

The US forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island ⁠in Iran on ⁠Friday night, the US ⁠Central Command said on Saturday.

“US Forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military ⁠targets,” ⁠CENTCOM said.

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Meanwhile, the Pentagon shared that more than 15,000 targets in Iran have been hit by the US and Israel in two weeks.

Israel’s military said it has conducted 7,600 strikes on Iran, mostly against its missile programme.

Reports in the US media claimed that the US was planning for an eventual ground invasion, as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon had dispatched the Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region with some 2,500 Marines.

The Israeli defence minister’s statement came on the day explosions rocked cities across the Middle East, with strikes on the US embassy in Baghdad and a major UAE energy facility with heavy strikes and counterattacks being reported across the region.

Black smoke rose above Washington’s embassy in Iraq. Clouds of dark black smoke were also seen rising from Fujairah, home to a major Emirati oil storage and export terminal, shortly after Iran’s military warned UAE civilians to avoid port areas.

So far, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against at least 10 of its neighbours.

Israel’s army warned people in an industrial zone of Tabriz in northern Iran to evacuate, signalling an imminent attack.

The hit on the US embassy in Baghdad followed strikes against the powerful Iran-backed group Kataeb Hezbollah, killing two members, including a “key figure," security sources said.

The conflict began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched large-scale airstrikes on Iranian military and strategic targets and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases in the Middle East countries.