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India debunks claim of Iran strike on ‘Oil Brothers Kraft’ tanker, says AI-generated video spread fake news

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 20:07 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 20:07 IST
India debunks claim of Iran strike on ‘Oil Brothers Kraft’ tanker, says AI-generated video spread fake news

PIB fact checked viral claim that Indian oil tankers were struck by Iran Photograph: (X/PIB)

Story highlights

India dismissed viral claims that Iran struck an Indian-flagged tanker called “Oil Brothers Kraft,” saying the video circulating online was AI-generated. Authorities confirmed no such vessel exists on tracking systems. 

The Indian government has officially dismissed viral claims that Iran launched a "heavy strike" on an Indian-flagged oil tanker named the Oil Brothers Kraft. The report, which circulated on social media, alleged that the vessel had sustained significant damage amid regional tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a sharp correction, labelling the claim as entirely fake. The government’s fact-check unit confirmed that the circulating video, which allegedly depicted the attack, was generated using AI technology. Moreover, investigations revealed that no vessel by the name Oil Brothers Kraft exists on any Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracking platforms, reinforcing that the incident was fabricated.

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This disinformation emerged against a backdrop of regional volatility, with ongoing reports of Tehran and US-Israel hostilities impacting maritime safety in the Hormuz Strait. Despite the circulating rumours of a complete closure of the chokepoint, Iranian authorities have indicated that they intend to maintain the security of the waterway for friendly nations.

Indian diplomatic efforts have yielded results, with the Iranian ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, assuring that Indian-flagged vessels would be allowed safe passage. This commitment has been reflected in recent maritime activity: two Indian-flagged tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz carrying approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.

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They are expected to arrive in India between March 16 and 17. These safe transits follow the successful crossing of the crude oil tanker Shenlong, which completed its voyage from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai earlier this week. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and verify information before sharing sensationalist content, particularly during sensitive geopolitical conflicts.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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