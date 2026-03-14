/India debunks claim of Iran strike on ‘Oil Brothers Kraft’ tanker, says AI-generated video spread fake news

The Indian government has officially dismissed viral claims that Iran launched a "heavy strike" on an Indian-flagged oil tanker named the Oil Brothers Kraft. The report, which circulated on social media, alleged that the vessel had sustained significant damage amid regional tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a sharp correction, labelling the claim as entirely fake. The government’s fact-check unit confirmed that the circulating video, which allegedly depicted the attack, was generated using AI technology. Moreover, investigations revealed that no vessel by the name Oil Brothers Kraft exists on any Automatic Identification System (AIS) tracking platforms, reinforcing that the incident was fabricated.

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This disinformation emerged against a backdrop of regional volatility, with ongoing reports of Tehran and US-Israel hostilities impacting maritime safety in the Hormuz Strait. Despite the circulating rumours of a complete closure of the chokepoint, Iranian authorities have indicated that they intend to maintain the security of the waterway for friendly nations.

Indian diplomatic efforts have yielded results, with the Iranian ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, assuring that Indian-flagged vessels would be allowed safe passage. This commitment has been reflected in recent maritime activity: two Indian-flagged tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz carrying approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.