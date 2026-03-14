/Moscow’s ‘cheat code’ for Tehran: Is Iran using Russia’s tactics to use drones in war with US, Israel?

Iran is reportedly adopting drone warfare tactics used by Russia in Ukraine, launching large numbers of low-cost attack drones along multiple routes to overwhelm air defences. The strategy relies on quantity and unpredictability to exhaust expensive interception systems.
As the war with the US and Israel intensifies, Iran appears to be applying lessons from Russia’s drone warfare in Ukraine. Military analysts say Tehran has closely studied Moscow’s tactics, especially the use of low-cost attack drones to overwhelm sophisticated air defence systems.
Russia’s extensive use of Shahed-style drones in Ukraine offered a real-world blueprint for modern drone warfare. Experts believe Iran has analysed these operations carefully, learning how persistent drone strikes can exhaust enemy defences and create openings for missiles and other attacks.
According to analysts, Iran may be adopting a key Russian tactic: launching drones along multiple flight paths toward the same target. Instead of sending them in tight clusters, spreading them out increases the chance that some drones evade interception and reach their objective.
The strategy relies on quantity and unpredictability. Even advanced defence systems struggle when faced with waves of drones arriving from different directions. This tactic forces defenders to expend expensive interceptors while relatively cheap drones keep coming.
Low-cost attack drones have become a powerful asymmetric weapon. By deploying large numbers of inexpensive drones, Iran can pressure technologically superior forces. The approach mirrors Russia’s strategy of using mass drone attacks to drain the opponent’s defence resources.