/IRGC expands conflict targets to include US and Israeli financial infrastructure in Gulf. Details inside

As the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel enters its 12th day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a dire warning, declaring economic centres and banking facilities linked to American and Israeli interests in the region as legitimate military targets.
The threat, issued by the IRGC-owned Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, follows a deadly incident in Tehran where an Iranian bank branch was struck. Iranian state media described the attack as "illegitimate and unusual," reporting that several employees were killed. In retaliation, the IRGC has warned civilians to remain at least one kilometre away from banks associated with the two nations.
The scope of the conflict is rapidly shifting toward an "infrastructure war." The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency has published a list of corporate offices and cloud-based service infrastructures - including those operated by major technology firms like Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle, labelling them as new targets. These facilities are reportedly located across Israel and several Gulf countries, signalling an expansion of the battlefield.
The warning comes on the heels of an Israeli strike on a facility in Beirut’s southern suburbs linked to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution. Israel maintains that its military operations are aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s operational capacity, though the campaign has resulted in at least 570 deaths in Lebanon and displaced hundreds of thousands.
The broader conflict, initiated on February 28, has seen heavy bombardment across Iranian territory. Tehran claims that nearly 10,000 civilian sites have been struck, with over 1,300 civilian fatalities. As the military pressure intensifies, Iran has threatened to halt regional oil exports entirely if US and Israeli strikes continue. With the strategic Strait of Hormuz already impacted, global energy markets remain highly volatile. Despite calls for de-escalation, all involved parties have thus far rejected ceasefire overtures, leaving the region on the precipice of a wider economic and security collapse.