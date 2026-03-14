/US hit more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island: CENTCOM

The US Central Command said on Saturday that the United States forces struck more than 90 Iranian military targets in large-scale precision overnight strikes on the Iranian oil island of Kharg. US forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island in Iran on Friday night, the US Central Command said.

“US forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure,” CENTCOM said.

The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites, the US military said in a post on X.

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Trump threatens to strike Kharg Island oil infrastructure

On Friday, President Donald Trump had threatened to strike the oil infrastructure of Iran’s Kharg Island hub unless Tehran stopped attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Kharg Island, a tiny but strategic island 15 miles off the coast of Iran in the Persian Gulf, is home to an oil terminal that ships 90% of the country’s oil exports. There are also military capabilities there, including air defences and mines buried underground.

Tehran responds by threatening to strike oil facilities of US allies

Tehran responded by threatening to strike the oil facilities of US allies if its oil infrastructure is damaged. Iran’s oil terminal has been unscathed so far, according to oil market research firm Energy Intelligence.

US CENTCOM’s announcement aligns with the earlier comments from Iran, which said its oil facilities “remain intact”.



Iran’s Fars News Agency, which is linked to its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said on Telegram on Saturday that more than 15 explosions were heard on the island during the US attacks, which it said targeted air defences, a naval base, an airport control tower, and a helicopter hangar.

Tehran said no damage was caused to the oil infrastructure on Kharg Island but warned about the consequences of “any attack” on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

“If this happens, all oil and gas infrastructure in the region in which the US and its allies have interests will be set on fire and destroyed,” Iran’s armed forces said.

Ehsan Jahaniyan, the deputy governor of Bushehr, which is a port city situated close to the island, said that the “operations of oil companies at this export terminal are proceeding normally” despite the brutal attack.