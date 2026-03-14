/Pakistan prez Zardari warns of ‘red line’ breach after Taliban drone attacks. Details inside

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has issued a stern condemnation following a series of “rudimentary” drone attacks launched from Afghan territory, declaring that the Afghan Taliban has “crossed a red line” by targeting Pakistani civilians. The escalation occurred Friday night when Pakistan’s military detected and intercepted several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) before they could reach their intended targets, which included military headquarters in Rawalpindi. While the interceptions prevented a major security breach, the falling debris caused injuries to four civilians, including two children in Quetta, and one person each in Kohat and Rawalpindi. “The Afghan Taliban launched few rudimentary drones to harass the brave people of Pakistan,” the military stated. “The drones... did not reach their intended targets,” it added.

This latest aggression follows a cycle of retaliatory violence. Pakistan had launched military operations against extremist hideouts inside Afghanistan overnight Thursday, which Afghan officials claimed killed four civilians in Kabul. The Taliban authorities subsequently vowed to strike back at Islamabad.In a strongly worded statement, President Zardari condemned the targeting of civilian areas, framing the incident as a grave provocation by an illegitimate regime.

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“Pakistan will not tolerate its civilians being targeted,” Zardari said via his office on X. “Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against neighbours. Pakistan will defend its people,” he said. Security sources confirmed that airspace around the capital was briefly closed as a precautionary measure during the drone detection. The border region has seen a severe degradation in stability, with frequent skirmishes hampering trade and displacing residents.