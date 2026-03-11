/Israel launches ‘bomb shelter dating’ app to introduce singles hiding during airstrikes amid Iran war

The military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has taken over the Gulf states as well. Iran has struck multiple sites in Israel in retaliation for its war in the Islamic Republic. Amid this chaos, the Israeli government has introduced the concept of "bomb shelter dating". As the name suggests, the system, which will be available as an app, will provide details about who is single among the people hiding in the shelters.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it via a post on the social media platform X detailing multiple "creative tools" being used during "missile fire". The ministry said the tools include a dating app that will show “who’s single even under fire”, a bomb shelter tracker and a shower risk protector that helps people choose safer times to take a shower. The app “shows who's single because even under fire, love goes on,” the ministry wrote in the post.

People inside a shelter place a QR code at the entrance. Singles who scan it can then check who else in the same bunker shares the same relationship status, The Times of Israel reported. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee applauded the concept, and he wrote on X, “Someday they will tell their kids, ‘we met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles.’”

There is also a concept of "shower risk predictor" that will tell recent siren alerts to estimate the chance of another missile warning, "so you're not caught with shampoo in your hair".

How did the internet react?