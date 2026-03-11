Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Israel launches ‘bomb shelter dating’ app to introduce singles hiding during airstrikes amid Iran war

Israel launches ‘bomb shelter dating’ app to introduce singles hiding during airstrikes amid Iran war

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 13:36 IST
Israel launches ‘bomb shelter dating’ app to introduce singles hiding during airstrikes amid Iran war

Israel launches ‘bomb shelter dating’ app amid Iran war Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The Israeli government’s "bomb shelter dating" app and shower risk predictor have sparked intense internet backlash. While meant to show "love goes on," critics have slammed the initiative as insensitive and "deeply sick" amid conflict.

The military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has taken over the Gulf states as well. Iran has struck multiple sites in Israel in retaliation for its war in the Islamic Republic. Amid this chaos, the Israeli government has introduced the concept of "bomb shelter dating". As the name suggests, the system, which will be available as an app, will provide details about who is single among the people hiding in the shelters.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it via a post on the social media platform X detailing multiple "creative tools" being used during "missile fire". The ministry said the tools include a dating app that will show “who’s single even under fire”, a bomb shelter tracker and a shower risk protector that helps people choose safer times to take a shower. The app “shows who's single because even under fire, love goes on,” the ministry wrote in the post.

Also read: ‘Safer to sink, more fun’: Trump explains why US chose to sink Iranian vessels over capturing them

Add WION as a Preferred Source

People inside a shelter place a QR code at the entrance. Singles who scan it can then check who else in the same bunker shares the same relationship status, The Times of Israel reported. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee applauded the concept, and he wrote on X, “Someday they will tell their kids, ‘we met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles.’”

There is also a concept of "shower risk predictor" that will tell recent siren alerts to estimate the chance of another missile warning, "so you're not caught with shampoo in your hair".

How did the internet react?

Netizens did not sound quite pleased about the concept, as one X user wrote, “Man, there’s something deeply, fundamentally sick about you lot." Meanwhile, another wrote, “This is gross. People are dying. People are mourning. Don’t do this.”

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics