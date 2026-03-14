/Delhi Police arrest Nigerian drug trafficker wanted in NDPS case: More details inside

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended a Nigerian national who had been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a narcotics case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Chandigarh, officials said. The identified accused, Chuks, was arrested by the WR-II team near Tilak Nagar Metro Station after police received specific information about his movement in the area.



Police said Chuks, a Nigerian citizen, had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in a case filed in 2021 at Industrial Area Police Station, Chandigarh, under the NDPS Act, according to a report by the news agency ANI.



Investigators added that he allegedly supplied drugs in the Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, and Najafgarh areas. The Crime Branch had received a tip-off that he would arrive in Tilak Nagar to meet one of his associates, leading to his arrest.

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In response to the provided information, the police team laid a trap near Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Later, the accused attempted to escape the trap during the operation and flee the spot; however, the cops managed to overpower and arrest him.

Nigerian businessman turned drug trafficker

During questioning, the accused told investigators that he arrived in India in 2015 on a tourist visa and initially ran a clothing business in the Tilak Nagar area. However, due to financial problems, he later turned to drug trafficking and began supplying narcotic substances from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.



Police said the accused had earlier been arrested in cases registered under the NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Further investigation is currently underway.