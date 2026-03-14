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Delhi Police arrest Nigerian drug trafficker wanted in NDPS case: More details inside

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 17:12 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 17:12 IST
Delhi Police arrest Nigerian drug trafficker wanted in NDPS case: More details inside

Representative image. Photograph: (Pixabay)

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Investigators said that he allegedly supplied drugs in the Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, and Najafgarh areas. The Crime Branch had received a tip-off that he would arrive in Tilak Nagar to meet one of his associates, leading to his arrest.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended a Nigerian national who had been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a narcotics case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Chandigarh, officials said. The identified accused, Chuks, was arrested by the WR-II team near Tilak Nagar Metro Station after police received specific information about his movement in the area.


Police said Chuks, a Nigerian citizen, had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in a case filed in 2021 at Industrial Area Police Station, Chandigarh, under the NDPS Act, according to a report by the news agency ANI.


Investigators added that he allegedly supplied drugs in the Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, and Najafgarh areas. The Crime Branch had received a tip-off that he would arrive in Tilak Nagar to meet one of his associates, leading to his arrest.

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In response to the provided information, the police team laid a trap near Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Later, the accused attempted to escape the trap during the operation and flee the spot; however, the cops managed to overpower and arrest him.

Nigerian businessman turned drug trafficker

During questioning, the accused told investigators that he arrived in India in 2015 on a tourist visa and initially ran a clothing business in the Tilak Nagar area. However, due to financial problems, he later turned to drug trafficking and began supplying narcotic substances from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

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Police said the accused had earlier been arrested in cases registered under the NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Further investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have busted an ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting two accused and recovering rifles, pistols, and cartridges, according to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab. The initial finding disclosed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media. The probe also revealed that the module was involved in radicalisation and spreading Anti-India and Anti-Police narratives.

Also read: ‘Congress creating panic within country’: PM Modi accuses party during his Assam visit amid West Asia war

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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