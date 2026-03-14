/‘Congress creating panic within country’: PM Modi accuses party during his Assam visit amid West Asia war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said war-like conditions and global tensions are affecting countries around the world, but the centre is working to ensure that Indian citizens face minimal hardship. While addressing a gathering during his visit to Assam ahead of the assembly election, PM Modi stated that the priority of the government is to reduce the impact of the West Asia conflict on the people of India.

"Nowadays, conditions of war prevail all around the world. Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the citizens of our country face the fewest hardships possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of this war on the nation's citizens," the prime minister said.

He lashed out at Congress, stating that the party had failed to act responsibly in a critical situation. "At this critical juncture, it was expected that the Congress party would fulfil the role of a responsible political entity. However, Congress has once again failed in this vital task concerning the national interest," Modi said.

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Opposition attempting to create panic: PM Modi

According to the prime minister, the opposition was trying to create panic in the country. “The Congress is making every attempt to create panic within the country, hoping the nation gets entangled in difficulties, so that they can subsequently heap endless abuse upon PM Modi,” he said.

Modi also alleged that forces across the world that are uncomfortable with India’s rapid development are influencing the opposition. “The forces across the globe that are unable to digest India's rapid development, the Congress is increasingly becoming a mere puppet in the hands of these very forces,” he said, urging citizens and youth in Assam to remain cautious of the party.

Highlighting development in the region, the prime minister said both Assam and the Barak Valley are progressing steadily. He described Barak Valley as a region known for its language, literature and culture, and said it would soon emerge as a new hub of development. “The day is not far when Barak Valley will be recognised as a new centre of development,” Modi said.

During his visit to Assam's Silchar town on Saturday, ahead of the assembly elections, PM Modi also unveiled projects worth Rs 23,550 crore. He participated in the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,864-crore access-controlled expressway between Silchar in Cachar district and Shillong in Meghalaya, marking the project as the first of its kind in the Northeast.