/‘Going to be hitting them very hard over the next week’: Trump warns Iran

President Donald Trump warned in an interview aired on Friday that the United States would strike Iran “very hard over the ⁠next week”. “We are going to be hitting them very hard over the next week,” he said in the interview ⁠with Fox News Radio’s ‘The Brian Kilmeade Show’. “We have already damaged them so badly it would take years for them to ever rebuild,” he added.

Replying to a question on what message he would send to Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Trump said, “Well, they’ve been doing a lot of talking, so he’s going to have to put up. We’ll have to see because we are decimating them.”

“We’ve knocked out most of their missiles. We’ve knocked out many of their drones. We knocked out a lot of the manufacturing areas where they manufacture the missiles and now the drones.”

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“We’re hitting them harder than anybody’s been hit since World War II.”

‘He’s damaged, but probably alive in some form’

Speaking about Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is yet to be seen in public, Trump said, “I think he’s damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form.”

When asked when he will know the war is over, Trump replied, “When I feel it, okay? I feel it in my bones”

On being asked when the Iranian government will fall, Trump said, “I really think that’s a big hurdle to climb for people that don’t have weapons. I think it’s a very big hurdle... It’ll happen, but it probably will be, maybe not immediately.”

Trump also said that the US would escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if needed.

“We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully things are going to go very well. We’re going to see what happens.”

‘Putin might be helping them a little bit’

Trump also said that he suspects Russian leader Vladimir Putin was aiding Iran in the war against the United States and Israel.

“I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess. And he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine, right?” Trump said.

Several US media outlets have reported that Russia provided targeting information to Iran for attacking US forces in the ongoing conflict.

The US president also said that Washington is not currently focused on an operation to take Iran’s uranium but said it could become an option later.

“Not focused on it, but at some point we might be,” Trump said in the interview with Fox News Radio.