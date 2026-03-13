/Four US soldiers killed as refueling aircraft KC-135 crashes in Iraq

US refueling aircraft KC-135 has gone down in western Iraq, four of the six crew members onboard have been declared dead. The Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the incident; and the rescue efforts are still ongoing. The circumstances of the incident continue to be investigated.
In the statement, the CENTCOM said, “At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.”
“However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” it added.
The identities of the service members have been withheld for 24 hours and will be disclosed only after their families have been notified.