Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Four US soldiers killed as refueling aircraft KC-135 crashes in Iraq

Four US soldiers killed as refueling aircraft KC-135 crashes in Iraq

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 13, 2026, 15:40 IST | Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 15:54 IST
Four US soldiers killed as refueling aircraft KC-135 crashes in Iraq

Four US soldiers killed as refueling aircraft KC-135 crashes in Iraq Photograph: (Credit: www.185arw.ang.af.mil)

Story highlights

Four US service members confirmed dead after a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. CENTCOM confirms no hostile fire involved.

US refueling aircraft KC-135 has gone down in western Iraq, four of the six crew members onboard have been declared dead. The Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the incident; and the rescue efforts are still ongoing. The circumstances of the incident continue to be investigated.

In the statement, the CENTCOM said, “At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.”

Also read: From Strait of Hormuz to Minab school strike: 7 Key takeaways from Mojtaba Khamenei’s vengeful first speech

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” it added.

The identities of the service members have been withheld for 24 hours and will be disclosed only after their families have been notified.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics