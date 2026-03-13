/From Strait of Hormuz to Minab school strike: 7 Key takeaways from Mojtaba Khamenei’s vengeful first speech

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday (Mar 12) issued his first statement since the start of the war in West Asia. His remarks came amid conflicting reports on his health after he was injured in the strikes launched by the US and Israel that also killed his father, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, on February 28. However, his speech raised even more questions when the leader did not appear on camera himself, but his speech was read by a news anchor on Iranian state media, raising further doubts about his condition.

In the statement, Mojtaba Khamenei honoured his father, vowed revenge against the US and Israel. He also expressed willingness to remain friends with the neighbouring nations, which Iran has been repeatedly attacking, but demanded that they “shut down” US bases in their territory that are being used to launch strikes on Iran. He suggested that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.

‘Your servant’

Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first speech, called himself a “servant” of Iranians. “I, Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, your servant, along with you and through the Islamic Republic Broadcasting, became aware of the result of the vote of the esteemed Assembly of Experts,” he said. “For me, leaning upon a place that has been the seat of two great leaders, the great Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei, is a difficult task.”

Mojtaba was referring to Iran’s first supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, who served from 1979 until his death in 1989, and his father Ali Khamenei, who had been the supreme leader since 1989 until his death in US-Israeli strikes.

Death of Ali Khamenei

On the death of the former supreme leader of Iran, Khamenei said, “I had the honour of visiting their body after martyrdom; what I saw was a mountain of steadfastness, and I heard that he had clenched the fist of his healthy hand.”

“The insight and wisdom of the great Iranian nation in the recent event, along with its steadfastness, courage, and presence, compelled friends to admiration and foes to astonishment. It was you, the people, who led the country and guaranteed its authority,” Khamenei added. If that supreme blessing was taken from us, in its place, the Ammar-like presence of the Iranian nation was once again bestowed upon this system.”

Strait of Hormuz

Mojtaba Khamenei said that “the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used. Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests.”

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockage has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices. In recent days, several vessels have been targeted while passing through the strait. Iran has warned that any vessel attempting to pass could be targeted and set on fire, with several oil tankers being hit in recent days.

Khamenei vows vengence

“I assure everyone that we will not forgo vengeance for the blood of your martyrs. The vengeance we have in mind is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the Revolution; rather, every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy constitutes an independent subject in the file of vengeance,” Khamenei said.

Minab school strike

He also slammed the US over deadly strike that hit Minab school, saying, “Only a limited amount of blood revenge for the martyrs has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain on top of all other cases. The crime that the enemy has deliberately committed regarding the Minab Tayyibah Tree School and some similar cases holds a special status in this reckoning.”

Warning to Gulf nations

Khamenei warned Gulf nations that are aiding the United States and Israel for carrying out strikes against Iran. “The countries of the region must clarify their stance regarding the aggressors against our dear homeland and the killers of our people. I recommend that they shut down those bases as soon as possible, for they must surely have realised by now that America’s claim of establishing security and peace has been nothing but a lie,” he said.

He reiterated that the Islamic republic is “fully prepared for unity and warm, cordial mutual relations with all its neighbors” despite the threats.

Khamenei praises Hezbollah