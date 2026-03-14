/Five Indians killed, one missing in West Asia conflict, says MEA

Five Indians had been killed, and one was injured amid the conflict in West Asia, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, said, adding that Missions are still underway and are constantly working in all assistance efforts. Mahajan's remark followed during the inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on the latest developments in West Asia.



"We have five Indians who have lost their lives and one who is missing in an earlier incident. Our missions in Oman, Iraq, UAE remain in touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased after completing requisite formalities," he said, news agency ANI reported.



He underscored that all necessary support is being provided to the seafarers in the region and that the MEA is in close coordination with the Ministry of Ports and Shipping. The Additional Secretary (Gulf) said that in countries such as Bahrain and Kuwait, where direct flights are currently not available, Indian nationals are being helped with visa extensions and transit visas to travel back to India via Saudi Arabia.

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He also provided an update on the attack in Sohar city in Oman, which left two Indians dead and 10 others injured, adding that none of the injured was reported to be in serious condition.