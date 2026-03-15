US-China launch trade talk in Paris to pave way for Trump-Xi summit amid US-Iran war

United States and Chinese delegations are meeting in Paris for a high-level trade delegation aimed at stabilising trade relations between the two nations and laying the groundwork for the Trump-Xi summit later this month or early April. The meeting will be led by the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and Chinese Premier He Lifeng. They are discussing a way to ease the tension between the two of the world's largest economies. According to White House reports, Trump is expected to travel to China from March 31 to April 2, but no official confirmation has been issued from Beijing.

Scott Kennedy, a China economics expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that the summit “superficially suggests progress, but that really just leaves things about where they’ve been for the last four months.” He further added that both parties' minimum goal is to avoid a “rupture and re-escalation of tensions."

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Key issues on the agenda

Tariffs and Trade - The meeting is expected to review the progress of the October 2025 trade truce declared by Trump and Xi in Busan, South Korea. The deal, which paused US tariffs on Chinese imports, eased China's export control on rare earths, a pause of the US blacklist of Chinese companies from buying high-tech goods such as semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and China's promise to purchase US agricultural products, such as Soybean.

Section 301- Bessent is likely to bring in a new irritant of section 301 to target China and 15 other trading partners over alleged excess industrial capacity, which could revitalise the trade war following a strike down of Trump's tariffs by the US Supreme Court. It is also likely to bring alleged forced labour practices in 60 countries, including China.

Strategic Consideration- Perhaps the most significant of the talks are around broader geopolitical tensions, energy security and Iran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz through which China gets 45 per cent of its oil. Earlier today, Trump urged the UK, China, France, Japan and South Korea to send ships to secure the shipping route. The Chinese embassy in Washington responded that all parties involved in the conflict have a responsibility to ensure energy security.