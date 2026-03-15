/World Consumer Rights Day 2026: 7 countries with the highest consumer spending in the world

Consumer spending is the total amount of money that an individual or household spends on products and services. According to the World Bank, the countries with the highest consumer spending as of 2023 include the United States, China, Germany and India.
The US dominates the global consumption, more than twice that of China, at approximately $18.8 trillion in consumer spending as of 2023. This is approximately 67.9 per cent of the GDP of the US. This reflects the strong credit access, high disposable income and culture of spending. The country has a vast retail ecosystem and e-commerce giants, which push the citizens towards housing, healthcare, automobiles, entertainment, and digital services
China is the second-largest consumer base, with approximately $7 trillion in consumer spending as of 2023. Rising wages, growing e-commerce penetration, huge population has cintributed to the massive consumer spending. Over the past two decades, rapid urbanisation and the expansion of a large middle class have transformed China from an export-driven economy to one increasingly powered by domestic consumption. Still, consumer spending accounts for less than one-third of China's GDP.
Germany leads Europe with household consumption exceeding $2.3 trillion. It has a strong industrial output, high wages, and a well-developed welfare system. Consumer spending accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the GDP.
India is one of the fastest-growing economies with a GDP growth projected at over 7 per cent for 2026. It also has a large consumer base of $2.2 trillion. With the majority of the population being young, India has a demographic dividend. An expanding middle class, rapid urbanisation, and rising incomes have fueled demand for consumer goods, smartphones, automobiles, and digital services.
With cumulative household spending of around $2.1 trillion, the UK stands at 5th. British consumers continue to contribute significantly to economic activity through spending on housing, retail goods, travel, and entertainment. In the UK, consumer spending accounts for 61 per cent of the global GDP.
France is another economic powerhouse of Europe. It has a consumer spending of $1.6 trillion owing to strong social welfare systems, stable incomes, and a robust service sector. It contributes roughly 53 per cent of France's GDP.
Brazil is another developing economy with $1.4 trillion in consumer spending as of 2023. The large population and expanding urban middle class have helped sustain consumer demand despite periodic economic fluctuations, making the country a key retail and consumption hub globally.