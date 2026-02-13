/Indian Navy warships deployed near Persian Gulf, on standby to assist merchant vessels: Report

Several Indian Navy warships have been deployed near the Persian Gulf and remain on standby to assist merchant vessels coming towards India, sources confirmed on Sunday. A report by news agency ANI citing sources said the Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels. Earlier on Saturday, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crossed the Strait of Hormuz after being allowed to transit by Iranian authorities.

The two tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are expected to reach their destinations in the next few days.

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The Union ports, shipping, and waterways ministry provided an update on the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels.

As per the ministry, 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 668 Indian seafarers were operating in the Persian Gulf.

All Indian vessels and crew were being actively monitored, said the ministry, adding that the 24-hour control room of DG Shipping has handled over 2,425 calls and 4,441 emails and facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 223 stranded Indian seafarers.

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, also confirmed that Tehran will provide safe passage to vessels bound for India through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said that Iran never wanted to block the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country since the people across the world are suffering due to the surge in oil prices and shortages.