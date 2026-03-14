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‘Another act of aggression’: India condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan

Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 22:18 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 22:24 IST
‘Another act of aggression’: India condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan

Injured Afghans sitting outside a damaged house at the site of an overnight Pakistan airstrike outside Kabul on Friday. Photograph: (AFP)

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The Afghan Taliban government accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in Kabul and several areas in eastern Afghanistan. Islamabad denied deliberately targeting civilians and said its operations were aimed at Pakistani Taliban militants and their support networks.

India on Saturday condemned the recent airstrikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan, terming the strikes yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan, and reiterated India’s stance that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. The airstrikes by Pakistan had killed 16 civilians and injured 15 others besides damaging infrastructure in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s ruling authorities condemned the Pakistani attacks as violations of their sovereignty. Hours after the Pakistani attacks, Afghan forces targeted Pakistani military centres.

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Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a statement on Saturday that said, “India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure. This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan. India reiterates that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected.”

The Afghan Taliban government on Friday accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in Kabul and several areas in eastern Afghanistan.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani aircraft also struck fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan.

Islamabad denied deliberately targeting civilians and said that its operations were aimed at Pakistani Taliban militants and their support networks operating from across the border.

Hours later, authorities in Kabul said Afghanistan’s air force had responded by targeting Pakistani military installations near Islamabad and in parts of northwestern Pakistan.

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Islamabad described the escalating conflict as an “open war” that raised concerns about regional stability even as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues.

Pakistan accused Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government of harbouring militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which it alleged carry out attacks inside Pakistan after crossing the porous border.

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava is a Senior News Editor at WION Digital with over 20 years of experience across publishing, print, and digital media. He’s passionate about news, has a penchant fo...Read More

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