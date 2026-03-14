/No LPG for households with piped gas: India tightens rules as West Asia war impacts fuel imports

The Government of India on Saturday (March 14) issued a formal amendment to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, making it illegal for households with a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection to possess, obtain, or refill domestic LPG cylinders.

"No person having a Piped Natural Gas connection and also having a domestic LPG connection shall retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors. Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in an order.

The move is part of temporary demand-management measures triggered by the energy crisis amid conflict in West Asia after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for shipping of nearly 90 per cent of India's LPG imports.

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By moving 6 millions household entirely to PNG, the government aims to conserve the limited domestic LPG stock for rural areas and regions where piped gas infrastructure does not yet exist. It also allows the government to maintain 100 per cent supply for domestic users who have no other alternative, while rationing supplies for the commercial sector.

On March 9, the the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) officially invoked the Essential Commodities Act, mandating that the segments which directly impact millions of common consumers, piped natural gas (PNG) for households, compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, will take precedence over other natural gas-consuming sectors.

These developments come as the war in West Asia entered its 15th day, after joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28 targeted the top leadership of Iran, assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the opening day of the Military campaign.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases across the region and announced effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipping, leading sharp rise in energy prices with crude crossing $100 per barrel and disrupting the supply of natural gas.

However, following India's diplomatic efforts, Iran allowed two Indian-flagged Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carriers, the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, to transit the strait.

The Iranian Ambassador on Friday confirmed that Tehran will provide safe passage to vessels bound for India through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the long-standing friendship and shared interests between the two countries.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)