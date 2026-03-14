/Trump urges China, France, Japan, and UK to send warships to open Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Saturday (March 14) claimed "Many countries, those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait will be sending warships in conjunction with the United States of America," to keep the strait safe and open for shipping.

He declared that "We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along or in this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

In a unusal move, Trump urged multiple countries that "Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz will no longer be a threat by a nation that has totally decapitated."

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These remarks from the US president come after the war in West Asia entered its 15th day, after joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28 targeted the top leadership of Iran, assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the opening day of the Military campaign.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases across the region and announced effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipping, leading sharp rise in energy prices with crude crossing $ 100 per barrel.

Amid mounting pressure from rising oil prices, Trump on Friday ordered massive strikes on Kharag Island, Iran's critical oil export hub, to push Tehran to open strait of Hormuz.

The US president repeated his warning that "the United States will be bombing hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water, one way or another, we will soon get Hormouz Strait, Open, Safe and Free," he declared.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)