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'A $6 billion target': Why sinking the USS Abraham Lincoln remains the IRGC's ultimate geopolitical goal

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 20:36 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 20:36 IST

Sinking the $6 billion USS Abraham Lincoln may be the IRGC's ultimate geopolitical goal. Targeting the 100,000-tonne carrier could theoretically reshape Middle East security dynamics.

$6 billion floating target
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

$6 billion floating target

The USS Abraham Lincoln represents a massive financial investment of nearly Rs 50,000 crore. Defence experts suggest that neutralising such a valuable asset could be viewed as an aspirational prize for the IRGC to challenge Western presence.

100,000 tonnes of deterrence
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100,000 tonnes of deterrence

Displacing over 100,000 tonnes, this Nimitz-class carrier projects immense American maritime power. Military strategists believe that disabling it might theoretically help Tehran disrupt Western dominance in the strategic Gulf region.

90 aircraft combat capacity
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(Photograph: X/@CVN78_GRFord)

90 aircraft combat capacity

Housing up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, the warship serves as a formidable mobile base. Striking this vessel would potentially strip the United States of critical aerial strike capabilities across the Middle East.

5,600 crew members onboard
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5,600 crew members onboard

Operating with a crew of nearly 5,600 sailors, the carrier functions as a densely populated city at sea. Any successful attack would risk unprecedented casualties, potentially impacting public support for ongoing overseas deployments.

300-plus vessels in swarms
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

300-plus vessels in swarms

Iranian naval forces regularly train using hundreds of fast-attack swarm boats and kamikaze drones. Analysts note this asymmetric warfare tactic is likely designed to test and potentially overwhelm the carrier's advanced missile defence shields.

2,000 km missile range
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2,000 km missile range

Iran has heavily invested in anti-ship ballistic missiles capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometres away. This growing arsenal supports a broader area-denial strategy, which might aim to push foreign fleets out of the Arabian Sea.

1 major psychological shift
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1 major psychological shift

Targeting a flagship of this magnitude is often viewed as a calculated psychological tactic. Experts argue that even a near-miss could embolden anti-Western factions and serve as a powerful propaganda tool for regional proxy groups.

20 per cent oil trade
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

20 per cent oil trade

The carrier often patrols near the Strait of Hormuz, handling roughly 20 per cent of global oil. Threatening such a massive warship could theoretically give the IRGC unprecedented leverage over international energy markets and shipping routes.

4 advanced defence layers
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4 advanced defence layers

Breaching the warship remains incredibly difficult due to its four distinct layers of defence. Protected by escort destroyers and electronic warfare systems, sinking the vessel remains a highly complex and perhaps largely theoretical ambition.

1 historic regional realignment
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1 historic regional realignment

While sinking a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is extremely difficult, the mere threat forces tactical adjustments. Analysts suggest that successfully targeting one would mark a historic shift in modern naval warfare and regional security.

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