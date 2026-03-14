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Russia becomes first country to send aid to Iran amid war, sends 13 tons of emergency medical supplies

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 20:20 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 20:20 IST
Russia becomes first country to send aid to Iran amid war, sends 13 tons of emergency medical supplies

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office shows him (R) receiving Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Tehran on July 19, 2022. Photograph: (AFP)

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Russia delivered 13 tons of emergency medical supplies to Iran via Azerbaijan as the war with the US and Israel intensifies. The aid, ordered by Vladimir Putin, aims to support hospitals facing shortages after weeks of bombardment and rising civilian casualties.

Russia has delivered more than 13 tons of emergency medical supplies to Iran via Azerbaijan, as the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel intensifies. The aid package, consisting primarily of medicines and essential hospital equipment, was dispatched on the direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin to address urgent healthcare shortages following weeks of heavy bombardment.

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The humanitarian shipment was transported by a specialised Il-76 aircraft from Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry to Azerbaijan, from where it was transferred to the Iranian Red Crescent Society for final delivery. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the aid was provided following a specific request from Tehran, citing the widespread destruction of medical infrastructure and a high volume of civilian casualties.

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The delivery highlights the deepening strategic and military alliance between Moscow and Tehran amid the escalating regional crisis that began on February 28. Following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the opening strikes, the transition of power to his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been met with continued pledges of “unwavering support” from the Kremlin.

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While the conflict has severely disrupted regional logistics and shipping - particularly through the Strait of Hormuz - the overland corridor through Azerbaijan has provided a critical lifeline for humanitarian relief. International observers view the move as a tangible demonstration of Moscow’s commitment to its Iranian partner, even as both nations face increasing pressure from Western powers.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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