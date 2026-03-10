/‘Bring the Iranian people to throw off the yoke of tyranny’: Netanyahu calls for regime change

Amid the escalated military conflict in Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the end of the Iranian regime is in the hands of the Iranian people. “Our aspiration is to bring the Iranian people to throw off the yoke of tyranny,” said Netanyahu during a visit late last night to the National Health Emergency Operations Centre.

He said that throwing off the regime depends on the Iranians. But, he said, there was no doubt that Israel is "breaking their bones". “If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end, if such things exist in the life of nations, and we will bring about change,” the Israeli PM said. The Israeli PM also said that Israel’s war on Iran is "not done yet".

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that with the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Israel's goal of regime change has failed. During an interview with the PBS News Hour on Monday (March 9), the FM said he did not think that the US and Israel have a realistic endgame and are now just sowing chaos.

Mojtaba Khamenei - the new supreme leader

Mojtaba Khamenei became the new Supreme Leader of Iran following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the opening phase of the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the US. The decision was taken by Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts, which oversees the selection of the country’s highest authority.