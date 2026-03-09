/Israel to attack Mojtaba Khamenei? Ex-ambassador warns, says ‘duty-bound to eliminate...’

Israel may consider targeting Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, if he continues Tehran’s hostile posture toward the Jewish state, as per the former Israeli ambassador to the US, Michael Oren. Speaking on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Oren suggested that Israel could see itself as “duty-bound” to eliminate any Iranian leader who openly seeks the country’s destruction. “Any leader who comes up and says, ‘I'm going to continue the campaign to destroy this country,’ Israel is duty-bound to try to eliminate them,” Oren said in an interview with host Martha Raddatz.

The remarks come as Iran formally named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the opening phase of the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The decision was taken by Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts, which oversees the selection of the country’s highest authority.

Mojtaba Khamenei, a 56-year-old cleric known for his close ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had long been considered a possible successor to his father despite never holding an elected government position. Since the elder Khamenei’s death, the Revolutionary Guard has launched multiple missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and energy infrastructure across the Gulf region, escalating tensions in the Middle East.