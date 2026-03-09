/No timeline to end Iran war? Trump signals decision will be only after ‘mutual’ decision with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the ongoing conflict with Iran will end only after the "mutual" decision with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump claimed that Iran was on the verge of destroying Israel before the current military intervention, according to a report by The Times of Israel.



"Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel," he asserted. "I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," he remarked and also indicated that he would keep the ultimate prerogative while considering suggestions from Netanyahu.



Addressing the prospect of Israel continuing military operations on its own if the United States were to halt its strikes, Trump dismissed the likelihood of such a situation. According to The Times of Israel, the president declined to speculate on the hypothetical scenario, saying simply, "I don't think it's going to be necessary."

No fixed timeline to stop the war

Although the White House has indicated the conflict could last between four and six weeks, Trump has skipped committing to a fixed timeline. His comments highlighted the close coordination between the two nations after the joint military attack launched on February 28, killing Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. He also avoided a detailed explanation on the appointment of newly supreme leader of Iran, declaring only, "We'll see what happens."



The cautious remark follows earlier comments made by the US president to ABC News, where he warned that Iran’s new leadership might not “last long” without support from the White House. Beyond the conflict, Trump also commented on Israeli domestic politics, renewing his call for legal relief for Netanyahu. He criticised Israeli President Isaac Herzog for not granting a pardon to Netanyahu, who is currently facing trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.



"Bibi Netanyahu should be given that pardon immediately. I think [Herzog is] doing a terrible thing by not giving it. We want Bibi to be focused on the war, not on a ridiculous pardon," Trump told The Times of Israel.