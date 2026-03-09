Iran war in numbers: 92 million passengers affected as flights, airspace disrupted in Gulf region; remittances take a hit

After Iranian missiles struck the Gulf region in retaliation for the US and Israel attack, it resulted in widespread disruption across some of the world’s busiest aviation routes. The severely affected airports include Dubai International Airport, the world’s second busiest airport, which typically handles around 92 million passengers annually, with a takeoff or landing roughly every 72 seconds around the clock.

The Dubai International Airport first came to a halt on Saturday (February 28, 2026), and within hours, major Gulf aviation hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, were forced offline. Over the following three days, at least 12,000 flights were cancelled, accounting for around 40 per cent of scheduled departures, leaving more than one million passengers stranded, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Why does Iraq's and Iran's airspace matter?

In addition to airports in the region, the airspace above Iraq and Iran also acts as a crucial corridor connecting Europe with South and Southeast Asia. The centre of this route containing three major Gulf airports handle around 90,000 transit passengers each day. Airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways, together generate more than $68 billion in annual revenue.

When the conflict escalated, dozens of airlines withdrew from the region almost immediately. At least 145 aircraft already in the air were forced to turn back mid-flight, while the skies above Iran quickly emptied. While stranded passengers faced immediate disruption, the impact extended far beyond airport terminals. Although air cargo accounts for less than one per cent of global trade by weight, it represents about 35 per cent of global trade by value, transporting more than $8 trillion worth of goods annually.

Air freight carries goods that require rapid delivery, including vaccines with expiry dates, semiconductors for just-in-time manufacturing, and fresh produce with limited shelf life. Rerouting flights to avoid airspace above Iran has become very costly. Meanwhile, alternative routes can add up to 90 minutes to flight times, increasing operating expenses by roughly $6,000 per hour.

Following the airstrikes, Brent crude prices rose by 4.5 per cent, while airline stocks declined across Asia and Australia. Airlines typically pass such rising costs to passengers, meaning fares could remain elevated for months.

How closure of flights and airspace affect remittance?

In the United Arab Emirates, more than 60 per cent of migrant workers earn less than $1,360 per month, including construction workers, drivers, and domestic workers who support families back home. Remittances from Gulf workers form a major financial lifeline for several countries.