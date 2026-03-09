/Who Was Zahra Haddad-Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s wife killed in US-Israel strike on Iran: Know more about family, kids

Zahra Haddad-Adel was killed along with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei almost nine days ago when the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran. She was the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, newly elected supreme leader of Iran. Know more about her family & kids.
Zahra Haddad-Adel was the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, who was elected as the new supreme leader of Iran. She was the daughter of an Iranian conservative politician and former Parliament Speaker Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel. Zahra and Mojtaba married in 1999, which was a strategic alliance between the office of the supreme leader and a conservative technocratic-cultural faction within the political establishment. She was one of four children of Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel with Tayyebeh Mahrouzadeh, along with three daughters and one son.
Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel is a member of the Islamic Republic Party who served in multiple governmental posts, which also include minister of culture and Islamic guidance (1979) and deputy education minister (1982–1993). He emerged as a key personality in Iran’s conservative movement during this period, who also served as the advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In recent times, Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel has been the executive director of the Encyclopaedia Islamica Foundation. In addition, he also played a vital role in establishing the national Scientific Olympiads in Iran.
Despite coming from a well-known and influential family, Zahra Haddad-Adel maintained a very private life. Iranian media seldom covered her activities, and few details about her personal affairs were publicly available. She and Mojtaba Khamenei had three children, though little is known about them, as families within Iran’s clerical leadership typically keep their private lives closely guarded.
Although Zahra Haddad-Adel remained largely out of the public spotlight, her marriage and family background placed her within the inner circles of Iran’s political and religious elite, effectively linking two of the country’s most powerful conservative families.
Mojtaba Khamenei was raised within Iran’s political and religious establishment. His father has served as Iran's supreme leader for over three decades. While Mojtaba himself has rarely held visible political positions, many reports portray him as an influential figure behind the scenes, whose power has grown through close ties with senior clerics and military officials.