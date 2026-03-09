/Who Was Zahra Haddad-Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s wife killed in US-Israel strike on Iran: Know more about family, kids

Zahra Haddad-Adel was the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, who was elected as the new supreme leader of Iran. She was the daughter of an Iranian conservative politician and former Parliament Speaker Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel. Zahra and Mojtaba married in 1999, which was a strategic alliance between the office of the supreme leader and a conservative technocratic-cultural faction within the political establishment. She was one of four children of Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel with Tayyebeh Mahrouzadeh, along with three daughters and one son.