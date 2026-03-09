/New footage shows US Tomahawk missile striking base near Iran school, says report

Amid the escalated conflict between Iran and the US, a video has been accessed by the New York Times, which suggests that a US Tomahawk cruise missile struck a naval base near an elementary school in Iran, where over 150 young girls were in the school. A total of 175 people were killed in the strike. The footage was originally released by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency and was verified. It reportedly showed a Tomahawk missile hitting a naval facility in the town of Minab on February 28.

The strike occurred near the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school. The building was severely damaged. As per the report, the footage was filmed from a construction site opposite the naval base and shows a missile striking a building described as a medical clinic within the IRGC facility. The clip also showed large clouds of dust and smoke near the school.

The newspaper said it verified the footage by comparing visible landmarks, including a dirt path, grassy terrain and debris piles, with satellite imagery captured in the days after the strikes.

The report cited weapon experts and said the missiles were identified as a Tomahawk cruise missile, a long-range precision weapon used by the US military. Tomahawk is a long-range missile and is capable of travelling about 1,000 miles and carrying warheads with explosive power equivalent to roughly 300 pounds.

What did Trump say?