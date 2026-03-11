Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
  The 'poor man's cruise missile': Iran's $20,000 drone strategy against US and Israel

The 'poor man's cruise missile': Iran’s $20,000 drone strategy against US and Israel

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 17:41 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 17:41 IST
The 'poor man's cruise missile': Iran’s $20,000 drone strategy against US and Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) and commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh look on as Iran's new Shahed 136-B drone is displayed during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in Tehran on September 21, 2024. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran’s Shahed loitering drones are reshaping modern warfare by exploiting cost asymmetry. Cheap to produce and deployed in swarms, they force defenders to use expensive interceptor missiles. 

The modern battlefield is undergoing a fundamental shift. Gone are the days when military supremacy was determined solely by the sheer number of stealth fighters or aircraft carriers in a nation’s inventory. Today, the balance of power is increasingly being dictated by a humble, buzzing, and deceptively simple piece of technology: the Iranian-designed Shahed series of loitering munitions.

The economics of attrition

At its core, the Shahed-136 is a marvel of tactical pragmatism. It is not an engineering masterpiece built for longevity, but rather a consumable, one-way projectile designed for a singular, explosive conclusion. By eschewing the sophisticated sensors, satellite links, and complex landing gear found on high-end Western drones, Iran has created a weapon that is remarkably inexpensive to manufacture. Estimates place the unit cost at approximately $20,000. This low price tag is the crux of its lethality.

When Tehran deploys these systems in large waves, they trigger a profound economic and strategic imbalance. Air defence systems like the Patriot or Israel’s Iron Dome are architectural wonders of modern engineering, yet they come with a staggering per-shot cost. When a multi-million-dollar interceptor missile is launched to neutralise a $20,000 drone, the attacker wins the exchange regardless of the physical outcome. The defender is forced into an unsustainable "cost exchange" ratio that can exhaust stockpiles and deplete budgets far faster than any conventional weapon could.

Saturation tactics: Breaking the shield

Moreover, the Shahed is a master of saturation. It is rarely intended to strike alone. Instead, these drones are launched in swarms designed to overwhelm radar cross-sections and human operators alike. By forcing defenders to focus their limited attention and resources on a multitude of incoming, slow-moving threats, the Shahed acts as a perfect precursor to more devastating attacks. It is, in effect, a blunt instrument used to crack the shield, clearing the path for ballistic or cruise missiles to penetrate the gaps. This tactic transforms the drone from a mere nuisance into a vital strategic enabler.

A new pillar of asymmetric warfare

For a nation like Iran, facing militaries with vastly superior technological and financial resources, the Shahed is the ultimate equaliser. It embraces the philosophy of asymmetric warfare - using lower-cost, irregular assets to challenge and disrupt conventional military dominance. The drone does not need to be the fastest or the smartest to be effective; it only needs to be persistent, numerous, and cheap.



