/The 'poor man's cruise missile': Iran’s $20,000 drone strategy against US and Israel

The modern battlefield is undergoing a fundamental shift. Gone are the days when military supremacy was determined solely by the sheer number of stealth fighters or aircraft carriers in a nation’s inventory. Today, the balance of power is increasingly being dictated by a humble, buzzing, and deceptively simple piece of technology: the Iranian-designed Shahed series of loitering munitions.

The economics of attrition

At its core, the Shahed-136 is a marvel of tactical pragmatism. It is not an engineering masterpiece built for longevity, but rather a consumable, one-way projectile designed for a singular, explosive conclusion. By eschewing the sophisticated sensors, satellite links, and complex landing gear found on high-end Western drones, Iran has created a weapon that is remarkably inexpensive to manufacture. Estimates place the unit cost at approximately $20,000. This low price tag is the crux of its lethality.

When Tehran deploys these systems in large waves, they trigger a profound economic and strategic imbalance. Air defence systems like the Patriot or Israel’s Iron Dome are architectural wonders of modern engineering, yet they come with a staggering per-shot cost. When a multi-million-dollar interceptor missile is launched to neutralise a $20,000 drone, the attacker wins the exchange regardless of the physical outcome. The defender is forced into an unsustainable "cost exchange" ratio that can exhaust stockpiles and deplete budgets far faster than any conventional weapon could.

Saturation tactics: Breaking the shield

Moreover, the Shahed is a master of saturation. It is rarely intended to strike alone. Instead, these drones are launched in swarms designed to overwhelm radar cross-sections and human operators alike. By forcing defenders to focus their limited attention and resources on a multitude of incoming, slow-moving threats, the Shahed acts as a perfect precursor to more devastating attacks. It is, in effect, a blunt instrument used to crack the shield, clearing the path for ballistic or cruise missiles to penetrate the gaps. This tactic transforms the drone from a mere nuisance into a vital strategic enabler.

A new pillar of asymmetric warfare