'Media wants US to lose war': Trump accuses media of ‘misleading’ coverage of West Asia war

President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on major American news organisations, specifically targeting The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for their coverage of the ongoing "Operation Epic Fury" in West Asia. Speaking from the White House, Trump accused these publications of using misleading headlines to undermine the US military strategy following recent strikes on Kharg Island in Iran.

He claimed that the editorial tone of these legacy media institutions suggests they "want the US to lose the war." He argued that by focusing on the potential for Iranian retaliation or the risks to global energy markets, the media is projecting "weakness and fear."

The US president specifically took issue with headlines that framed the Kharg Island strike, which he described as a total tactical success, as a "provocation" rather than a necessary defence of international shipping lanes.

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Trump asserted that at a time when American forces are deployed in the region, the domestic press should prioritise national interests over "clickbait" and "anti-American rhetoric."

These remarks from the US president came as the war in West Asia entered its 15th day, after joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28 targeted the top leadership of Iran, assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the opening day of the military campaign.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases across the region and announced the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipping. The move led to a sharp rise in energy prices, with crude crossing $100 per barrel.

Amid mounting pressure from rising oil prices, Trump on Friday ordered massive strikes on Kharg Island, Iran's critical oil export hub, to push Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday also mounted an attack on the media, saying that certain journalists and outlets "just can't stop" producing unflattering coverage because they "only want to make the president look bad."

Earlier in the day, in a Truth Social post, Trump urged multiple countries, saying: "Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK and others that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated."

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)