/Trump and Iran harden stance, both reject mediation efforts for ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump’s administration has rebuffed efforts by its Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the Iran war that started two weeks ago, according to sources familiar with the efforts. On its part, Iran also rejected talk of a ceasefire until the US and Israel end strikes, said two senior Iranian sources, adding that several countries had been trying to mediate an end to the conflict, reported The Times of Israel.

The refusal by both Washington and Tehran suggests that both are willing to continue the conflict.

US strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, its main oil export hub, on Friday night underscored Trump’s determination to press ahead with his military assault.

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As per the assessment of the Israel Defence Forces, between 4,000 and 5,000 Iranian soldiers and commanders have been killed since the start of the war.

Oman, which mediated talks before the war, has tried multiple times to open a line of communication, but the White House made it clear that it is not interested.

A senior White House official confirmed Trump has rebuffed efforts to start talks and is focused on pressing ahead with the war to further weaken Tehran’s military capabilities.

“He’s not interested in that right now, and we’re going to continue with the mission unabated. Maybe there’s a day, but not right now,” the official said.

“President Trump said new potential leadership in Iran has indicated they want to talk and eventually will talk. For now, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated,” said another senior White House official.

As per Iranian sources, Tehran has rejected efforts by several countries to negotiate a ceasefire until the US and Israel end their airstrikes and meet its demands, which include reparations and a permanent end to US and Israeli attacks.

Egypt, which was also involved in mediation before the war, also tried to reopen communications, according to security and diplomatic sources. Though the efforts did not make any progress, they secured some military restraint from neighbouring countries hit by Iran, said one source.

Some US officials and Trump advisers are urging a quick end to the war, cautioning that rising gasoline prices could exact a high political price from the Republican Party, with US midterm elections looming, while others are pressing Trump to maintain the offensive against the Islamic Republic to destroy its missile programme and prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“The Guards strongly believe that if they lose control over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will lose the war,” the source added, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite paramilitary force that controls large parts of the economy.