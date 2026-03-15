/Why Israeli analysts fear a multi-front war could overwhelm Israel?

An Israeli analyst, Shlomo Mizrahi, warned that if the war continues for more than a month, Israel could begin to collapse piece by piece. Especially if it expands on multiple fronts like Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. Israel could face severe internal strain and ultimately would collapse within a month. Alon Mizrahi wrote a series of posts on Social media platforms claiming that the first sign of internal strain has already emerged.

Reports are circulating in Israeli and US media that Israel has run out of interceptor missiles. US officials have said that they have previously predicted such a scenario. He also pointed out that the Israeli army is confused about its progress and the situation on the northern front with Hezbollah. Further adding that the Israeli army appears unable to carry out a large-scale ground offensive.

He also highlighted growing criticism of Israeli leadership in television debates over the failure to fulfil earlier promises and a distrust of the country’s political leadership. There are signs of economic disruptions and mobilisation fatigue. Further, a faultline has opened up with the growing resentment among secular and religious-Zionist reservists over the exemption of ultra-Orthodox.

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Over 70 per cent of the public reportedly supported military operations for security reasons, and only 30 per cent expressed confidence in the government. Similar claims were made by Retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik, who previously warned that prolonged wars against groups like Hamas or Hezbollah could push Israel toward collapse within a year due to military overstretch and internal divisions. In a piece with Haaretz, he mentioned that “The country really is galloping towards the edge of an abyss.” However, Israel has somehow emerged relatively less perturbed compared to its opponents in Hamas and Hezbollah. Though there are reports of exhaustion, burnout, mental health crisis, social and economic strain.

Mizrahi added that if the war continues at the current pace, Israel could begin to break apart “within a month or slightly more.” Israel is facing a much stronger enemy in Iran and Hezbollah together. He claims that the regional balance of power in West Asia is changing, and US dominance is coming to an end in the region.