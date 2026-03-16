Iranian police arrest 500 ‘spies’ for sharing information with enemies and anti-Iranian media

Iran has arrested 500 people accused of sharing information with enemies, the Islamic Republic’s police chief said on Sunday, even as Israeli and US fighter jets continue to strike new targets in the country.

Sardar Ahmad-Reza Radan, commander-in-chief of Iranian Police, said hundreds of spies sending information to enemies and anti-Iranian media have been arrested. “500 spies who were sending information to the enemy and anti-Iranian media have been arrested. 250 of these 500 were important cases who provided information to hit targets, had contact with groups, and tried to disrupt public order,” reported Fars News, citing Sardar Radan.

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“Half of the 500 cases had involved serious incidents, including people who provided information for hitting targets and individuals who took footage of strike locations and sent them,” said Radan said, without sharing details of the arrests and their timing.

Radan, appointed in January 2023 by the slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is known for his hardline stance and has played a major role in suppressing domestic dissent, managing morality policing, and enforcing un-Islamic dress code crackdowns.

Earlier, Iranian media reported dozens of arrests in several regions ⁠on Sunday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said 20 people were arrested in northwestern Iran on accusations by the provincial prosecutor’s office of sending location details on Iran’s military and security assets to Israel.

In northeastern Iran, which has remained relatively untouched by air strikes, Tasnim reported the arrest of 10 people, with some accused of collecting information on sensitive locations and economic infrastructure.

“As the Zionist enemy (Israel) and the US are attempting to invade Iran, they simultaneously activate mercenaries and spies to carry out ⁠riots as the next step,” a provincial branch of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation said, according to Tasnim news agency.

Three people were detained in the western province of Lorestan for “seeking to disturb public opinion ... and burn mourning symbols,” reported The Student News Network.

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Israel has ⁠started targeting security checkpoints based on tip-offs from informants on the ground, representing a new phase of its assault on Iran, a source briefed on Israel’s military strategy told Reuters.

There were widespread anti-government protests in Iran in January, weeks before the US and Israel launched the current war against Iran, but they were repressed in the deadliest ⁠crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s history.

Iranian authorities had blamed Israel and the US for fomenting what they said were “violent riots” aimed at overthrowing the clerical establishment.