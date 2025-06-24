Afghanistan struck a military camp in the Wana area, the center of South Waziristan, Pakistan, and claimed to have inflicted heavy casualties and material losses on Pakistani troops in retaliatory attacks carried out in response to the Pakistani military regime’s overnight airstrikes. The Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced on Sunday that in continuation of Operation ‘Red al-Zulm’, the country’s defence forces targeted a military camp in the Wana area, the centre of South Waziristan, Pakistan.

The ministry said in the statement that the retaliatory attacks were in response to the Pakistani military’s overnight strikes. It added that the commandos’ building of the Special Service Group (SSG) and other key facilities of the military camp were targeted, and a large portion of the command centre and facilities of the base were destroyed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Heavy casualties and material losses have been inflicted on Pakistani troops as well, the ministry said.

“The Air Force of the Ministry of National Defence (MoND) carried out an attack on a special military camp in the Waneh area, the centre of South Waziristan, Pakistan, in retaliation for last night’s attacks in Kandahar,” it said.

Earlier, Pakistan launched overnight air strikes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, targeting what it claimed to be ‘terrorist hideouts and military infrastructure’. Islamabad said the strikes were part of its ongoing cross-border operation against militant groups it accuses of staging attacks on Pakistani territory from Afghan soil.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the military carried out overnight strikes in Kandahar under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, which was launched in late February.

Pakistan TV said the armed forces had successfully hit military installations, including terrorist hideouts of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij, a term Pakistan uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The strikes destroyed technical support infrastructure and an equipment storage facility in Kandahar, it claimed. Another strike targeted a tunnel believed to house technical equipment used by militants.

“Operations under Operation Ghazab lil Haq will continue until attainment of objectives,” Pakistan TV quoted security sources as saying.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Pakistani strikes caused some damage to a drug rehabilitation centre and an empty container in Kandahar.

“The places they are talking about are far away from these two places,” he said.